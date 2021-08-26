As more children contract COVID-19 in Louisiana, an infant dies.

COVID-19 has claimed the life of a newborn under the age of one year, as the number of cases among children in the United States continues to rise.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 110 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. An newborn under the age of one was among the victims, marking the first child death from the illness in six months.

According to 4WWL, the state of Louisiana has confirmed 11 deaths among young people since the outbreak began.

In a statement posted on the governor’s office website, Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-LA, acknowledged the infant’s death.

“Each COVID-19 death in Louisiana has been heartbreaking, but the loss of such a young child who had not yet been vaccinated is terrible and a strong reminder of the horrible situation we are in across the state. We’re seeing a lot of younger folks in hospitals right now. They’re getting sicker than they were during the previous wave, and some of them may die as a result,” he stated in a statement.

“We have hope in the shape of safe and efficient vaccines, but only if many more of us who are eligible and able to take them do so, and only if we use masking and distance to restrict the spread of this illness. All Louisianans, regardless of age or health state, are deserving of our attention and care.”

With the development of the more transmissible Delta form, COVID-19 cases involving young children are on the rise. Louisiana health officials have identified 6,416 cases of COVID-19 in youngsters this week alone. A total of 63 youngsters were sent to the hospital.

“Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask is the best approach to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and tiny children who are not eligible for the vaccine. According to WAFB, the state’s health officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter, stated, “It’s truly that simple.”

In the week ending August 19, authorities in the United States recorded more than 180,000 cases in youngsters. According to CNN, the numbers are up from the 38,000 cases a week reported near the end of July.

COVID-19 immunizations are only accessible to youngsters 12 and older as of Wednesday, leaving younger people vulnerable to the virus.