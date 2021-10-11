As Mohamed Salah’s strategy is revealed, Liverpool hires ‘next frontier’ backroom team.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool is going to new lengths to secure marginal improvements this season.

Dr Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke of neuro11, who joined the team in pre-season, have spoken frankly about their work with the team this summer.

Using neuroscience, the duo hopes to increase Liverpool’s set-piece success by giving players the tools they need to stay mentally sharp.

In an interview with The Athletic’s James Pearce, the pair conceded that some fans may be skeptical of their efforts, but Hausler explained why it is advantageous to the Reds.

He stated, “This is the next frontier in sports performance.”

“In football, the physical side has practically reached its limit. These men are in great shape. The next phase is to train the brain directly.

“People are always skeptical when you introduce something new that promises tremendous results.

“However, the beginning point for understanding what we do is that we’ve all experienced that sometimes we’re more in the flow, more in the zone, than at other times, whether in athletics or in everyday life.”

Jurgen Klopp is notorious for looking for small advantages in his team’s pursuit of major championships.

In 2018, the Reds’ manager made waves when he hired Thomas Gronnemark as a throw-ins coach. It is now more typical to hire set-piece specialists.

During Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Evian, both Hantschke and Hausler worked directly with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others, who were given custom-made routines to follow based on the data obtained.

Assistant coach Pep Lijnders commended the German duo, and their goal of having players participate in mental strength training appears to be paying off, with the Reds already scoring five league goals from corners this season.

“Liverpool has made us feel quite welcome, and the club has a pleasant working climate.” “It’s so professional, but it also seems like a family,” Hantschke told The Athletic.

“It was evident that Jurgen and his team have a lot of faith in us, which is critical if we are to provide 100% of our training,” Haulser concluded.

“We spent a number of days there [in Evian].”

