As Mohamed Salah’s expectations are evident, Liverpool fans make a title prediction.

Liverpool will begin their Premier League season this weekend when they travel to Norwich City in a rematch of the previous season’s opener.

Last season, the Reds ended their 30-year drought for a league title in spectacular manner, but the 2020/21 season was significantly more difficult, with Manchester City comfortably finishing first.

Following the completion of the record-breaking purchase of Jack Grealish last week, it’s no wonder that many commentators are predicting Pep Guardiola’s team to win once more.

Thousands of Liverpool fans were polled to see where they think Jurgen Klopp’s team will finish this season.

Despite the fact that many in the media have written the Reds off, 68 percent of supporters feel the club can win the Premier League once more when the COVID-19 virus fades away.

Liverpool’s hopes of defending the title were swiftly dashed due to a slew of ailments, including the loss of all three of his senior centre halves to long-term injury, as well as nearly a whole season with empty stadiums.

With the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, the return of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, as well as the ascension of prodigy Harvey Elliott, Liverpool fans have lot to look forward to in the next season.

The Reds are expected to finish second in the rankings by 11 percent of fans polled, third by ten percent, and fourth by six percent.

Due to the dearth of new arrivals this summer, some Liverpool fans believe the club will be fighting for a place in the top four rather than the title challenge that the majority forecast.

Manchester United added Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in transfer season, while Chelsea recently confirmed the return of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Despite a terrible run of form that saw Klopp’s team suffer six straight league home defeats in January, the Reds turned things around in the final ten games of the season, winning 26 points out of a possible 30.

Liverpool came in third behind Manchester City and Manchester United, barely five points behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in second. “The summary has come to an end.”