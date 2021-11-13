As millions of people plan to travel for the holidays, Democrats are pushing Biden on a domestic flight vaccination mandate.

As millions of Americans prepare to travel during the holidays, numerous Democratic congressmen are urging President Joe Biden to make it mandatory for passengers on domestic flights to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to avoid a “devastating winter increase” in cases.

The congressmen, including Reps. Ritchie Torres, Jerrold Nadler, and Ted Lieu, wrote to the president on Thursday, claiming that such a mandate would lessen the likelihood of a future coronavirus outbreak, which occurred in 2020 when cases spiked during key winter holidays.

They praised the Biden administration’s demand that international travelers be immunized before entering the US, calling it “essential to minimizing COVID-19 transmission risk for passengers, crewmembers, and U.S. destination populations.”

Biden is now being urged to “apply similar methods” to domestic flights.

The letter stated, “Many Americans remain wary of spending extended periods of time in confined public settings due to the danger of COVID-19 exposure.”

“For domestic flights, requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test will help relieve these fears. Furthermore, influential voices in the public health community have approved this form of COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirement.” Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, filed legislation in September that would make domestic flights require either the vaccine or a negative test.

Vaccination requirements for travellers have been questioned by some in the tourism industry. In a statement released on September 13, Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes of the United States Travel Association noted that requiring vaccinations would be “unfair” to families with children who are not eligible for the vaccine.

“The science, which includes studies from Harvard School of Public Health and the US Department of Defense, shows that air travel is safe as long as masks are used. And, with the federal mask mandate for all modes of public transit and U.S. airports extended until January 2022, the necessary measures to ensure safe air travel for Americans are already in place “Barnes made a statement.

Although COVID-19 instances had been on the decline, scientists warn that due to increasing travel and colder temperatures, they could rise again throughout the winter. In the last week, cases have grown in at least 20 states.

