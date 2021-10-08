As migration continues, the United States pledges to assist in resolving political unrest in Haiti.

According to the Associated Press, a senior US official said Thursday that the US will assist Haiti in regaining peace after years of political strife and a lingering migration dilemma among the country’s citizens. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to reporters, said the US will support a “broad-based discourse” to assist Haiti restore political balance and prevent future recurrences of its previous volatility.

Years of turbulence in Haiti’s administration have heightened the importance of next year’s presidential and legislative elections, according to the Associated Press. The US aims to help Haiti build voting circumstances that will allow the country to hold free, fair, and secure elections, according to the senior official.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, more over 7,000 Haitian migrants were deported back to Haiti in 65 expulsion flights between September 19 and October 3. According to the person, the US administration is aiming to start regional discussions so that it can engage with nations that are similarly affected by Haitian migration.

According to the Associated Press, he stated that Haiti’s entire destiny will have to be decided by Haitians themselves.

“There will be no political solution dictated by Washington,” the official stated.

A senior US official stated Thursday that the number of Haitian migrants temporarily stranded in northern Colombia had climbed to around 20,000, reflecting figures from a local human rights organization.

The official, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, added, “It’s establishing a human bottleneck.”

Colombia’s Office for the Defense of the People said earlier this week that 15,000 to 20,000 migrants, the majority of whom are Haitians, were stuck in the Colombian city of Necocli, waiting for ferries to take them across the Gulf of Uraba to a point where they could begin the perilous jungle trek across the roadless Darien Gap into Panama.

Colombian and Panamanian officials have attempted to limit the number of migrants arriving on the ferries to 500 per day, but on average, more than that have been arriving daily.

Even if they manage to cross Central America and Mexico, where thousands of other Haitians reside, their chances of accessing the United States remain slim.