As migrants flood the shores on their way to Britain, the mayor of a French village appeals for assistance.

According to the Associated Press, the mayor of a French commune near the coastal town of Dunkirk has issued a call for assistance as significant numbers of migrants making their way to Britain continue to arrive in the area.

Several migrants have been maimed or murdered as a result of the rush of individuals making the perilous voyage, while increasingly regular conflicts add to the chaos.

According to the Associated Press, dozens more migrants come every day, according to Franck Dhersin, the mayor who also serves as a regional vice president for transportation. People in the afflicted area “feel abandoned by the government” as a result of the “new flood of migrants,” he added in his request for help. “There are an increasing number of deaths. There are an increasing number of conflicts “he stated “There are a lot of conflicts amongst traffickers who fire Kalashnikov guns at each other’s legs on a regular basis.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During what has been a particularly fatal week for migrants attempting crossings, a train struck and killed an Eritrean migrant, and at least two bodies were recovered from the sea and on a beach in France.

Hundreds of people set out in a flotilla of boats and rapidly got themselves into difficulty in the waterways between northern France and the United Kingdom. On the British side, hundreds more were intercepted. The river is risky for the inflatables and other tiny boats that men, women, and children cram into because of the changing weather, chilly waves, and significant maritime activity.

During dozens of rescue operations by French marine vessels backed up by helicopters off France’s northern coast from Monday night to Wednesday night, more than 1,000 individuals were picked up.

On the other side of the English Channel, British officials reported intercepting 853 migrants on small boats on Wednesday alone, the most in a single day since August.

On the French side, authorities said one individual who was rescued unconscious from the sea on Wednesday was later declared dead on shore. Another individual has been reported missing after falling off a boat off the coast of Calais from which other people were rescued.

On Thursday, investigators discovered another death on a beach west of Calais, along with a boat full with water and two survivors who were hospitalized with hypothermia. This is a condensed version of the information.