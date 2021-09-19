As migrant caravans gather in Texas, Trump claims that the United States is ‘rapidly becoming a cesspool.’

Former President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that the current migrant influx in the United States will be “possibly the biggest Crisis in our Country’s history.”

In a statement posted by his Save America PAC, Trump claimed, “The biggest number of illegal aliens in the history of our country are streaming in by the millions.”

“Millions of illegal aliens are flooding into our country for the first time in our history. They are completely uncontrolled and unvetted, and they have complete freedom to do anything they want and travel wherever they want. Our country is gradually devolving into a human waste dump. pic.twitter.com/XkYJ7VWXdL

“They are completely uncontrolled and unvetted, and they have complete freedom to do whatever they want and travel wherever they want. Our country is gradually devolving into a human waste dump. Murderers, drug traffickers, and criminals of all kinds and sizes are among those who have migrated in large numbers. Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing Haiti, with many more now fleeing to Africa, even more so than South America,” Trump said.

Thousands of migrants have congregated around a bridge in the small border town of Del Rio, Texas, waiting to be processed by US authorities. More than 14,000 migrants, mostly from Haiti, were said to have passed through the Del Rio International Bridge on Saturday.

As the migrants have congregated, President Joe Biden’s government has increased deportation measures.

The Department of Homeland Security stated on Saturday that 400 agents would be dispatched to the Del Rio region to “enhance area control.” It went on to say that it would “secure extra transportation to speed up and expand the capacity of removal flights to Haiti and other hemispheric destinations within the next 72 hours.”

“The Biden Administration has maintained that our borders are not open, and people should not attempt the risky journey,” the agency stated in a statement.

“Border restrictions, including deportation, apply to individuals and families. Irregular travel is dangerous to the health and welfare of border towns, as well as to the lives of migrants, and should not be attempted,” it stated.

