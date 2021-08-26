As Michael Keane’s Everton decision loomed, Rafa Benitez presented Alex Iwobi with a conundrum.

Everton’s great start under Rafa Benitez continued on Tuesday night when they qualified for the Carabao Cup third round.

Despite having to play the majority of the second half with ten men following Moise Kean’s dismissal, the Blues came out on top 2-1 over Huddersfield Town.

Benitez’s team took the lead through Alex Iwobi, but were pegged back just before halftime when Tom Lees headed home a corner.

After colliding with Town midfielder Sorba Thomas in the middle of the pitch, Kean was sent off shortly before the hour mark.

Despite being under a lot of pressure from Town, Andros Townsend scored 11 minutes from time to send the Blues into the third round.

Everton will return to Premier League action this weekend when they visit Brighton at the Amex.

Graham Potter’s side has won both of their Premier League games so far this season, as well as defeating Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Benitez made nine changes to his starting lineup for the game at the John Smith’s Stadium, and he is set to make more for Saturday’s match on the South Coast.

Jordan Pickford is expected to take over in goal from Asmir Begovic, who made his Blues debut against Carlos Corberan’s side.

While Jonjoe Kenny is expected to be replaced by Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne is expected to replace Niels Nkounkou at left-back.

Following Town’s equalizer, more questions were raised about Michael Keane, and it could now be claimed that he should be benched following three errors in three games.

After the game, Benitez revealed that Ben Godfrey is no longer in isolation, and it’s possible that he’ll replace Keane for his first start of the season.

Yerry Mina should also return to the starting lineup in lieu of Mason Holgate, based on his performance over the weekend.

In midfield, Tom Davies and Jean-Philippe Gbamin both shone at the John Smith’s Stadium, but it’s hard to overlook Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, who are also set to return.

However, as three become two, Benitez's biggest selection headache will be out wide.