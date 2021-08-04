As Michael Edwards prepares a record-breaking Liverpool offer, Fabinho inks a new contract.

Wednesday, August 4th, is your morning digest.

Fabinho has extended his contract with Liverpool for another five years, becoming the latest player to commit his future to the club.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Liverpool in 2018 for a fee of just under £40 million and has played a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s recent success.

The 28-year-old was a key player of the teams that won the Premier League, Champions League, World Club Cup, and UEFA Super Cup, as well as the World Club Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Fabinho, who was forced to play at centre-back at times last season, is an important element of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, and his new contract is part of a larger strategy to keep him there, with Trent Alexander-Arnold signing a new deal less than a week ago.

The need for new players has been high throughout the summer, with only Ibrahima Konate arriving so far, but Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards has a strategy in place.

Following Trent Alexander- Arnold's new contract announcement on Friday, the club has just revealed Fabinho's new contract.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are expected to be offered lucrative new contracts, with the latter reportedly being offered club-record pay, putting him ahead of Luis Suarez as the club’s all-time best earner.

Goalkeepers Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher recently signed new contracts, and Alisson, the Brazilian shot-stopper, is poised to follow in their footsteps.

The latest on Jordan Henderson’s predicament is also discussed, as Edwards works to keep Jurgen Klopp’s core group together as long as possible.

