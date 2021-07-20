As Michael Edwards faces a fresh challenge, Liverpool completes a full circle with £17 million transfer agreements.

There aren’t many Liverpool players who predate Jurgen Klopp’s arrival, but Taiwo Awoniyi is one of them.

He joined the club in August 2015, two months before FSG appointed Klopp, however he has never played for the club owing to work permit concerns.

And now that it has been revealed that he is poised to join Union Berlin on a permanent basis after spending the 2019/20 season on loan with the club, it appears that the 23-year-old will never wear the famed red shirt again.

Because Awoniyi only cost £400,000 six years ago, his alleged £6.5 million transfer fee will be totally written off as profit in Liverpool’s books.

Only time will tell if this is another market masterstroke by Michael Edwards, but given that the player has only scored six goals in one of Europe’s big five leagues (plus 18 in Belgium and the Netherlands) and has yet to play full international football, it appears to be a reasonable price for Liverpool.

Mbwana Samatta, for example, went from Aston Villa to Fenerbahce for £5.4 million this summer, and he has 56 international caps to go along with CAF Champions League and Belgian Pro League winners trophies.

Although Awoniyi has more promise and a longer career ahead of him, it’s evident who has the better CV at this stage.

Is £10.5 million for Marko Grujic a reasonable bargain for Liverpool on that basis? The Serbian international, like Awoniyi, has returned to the team with whom he spent last season on loan, in this case FC Porto.

Grujic, who joined the club in 2015/16 but has only played a few times since, is an interesting case study. In fact, he was Klopp’s first Liverpool signing in January 2016.

The 25-year-old has only made 16 professional appearances for the Reds, five of which were starts, all of which came in the League Cup.

He has, however, had his fair share of pre-season appearances over the years, so Klopp has had ample opportunity to analyze whether Grujic would be a good fit for the first squad.

