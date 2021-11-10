As Michael Edwards’ departure is confirmed, Liverpool fans all say the same thing.

Liverpool fans have reacted to the news that Michael Edwards will be leaving the club on social media.

Edwards will leave Anfield at the conclusion of his contract, according to a statement released by the Reds on Wednesday.

During his time at Liverpool, Edwards was responsible for bringing players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Sadio Mane to the club.

His ability to recoup substantial payments for peripheral players, such as Dominic Solanke and Rhian Brewster, has been a major value to the club.

And it’s safe to say that the news that Edwards will be departing the club in the summer has disappointed Reds fans.

Liverpool has also stated that Julian Ward, who is now serving as assistant sporting director, will be elevated to the vital job that Edwards will be leaving behind.

“To be a member of this club at this moment has been a privilege thanks to the people I’ve been lucky enough to work with and the success we’ve achieved,” Edwards said of his departure.

“I had always intended to stay with the club for a maximum of ten years.” I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I am a firm believer in evolution. I believe it is beneficial to both the individual and the employer in the workplace.

“We have altered so many things (hopefully for the better) during my time here, but someone fresh brings a new viewpoint, new ideas, and can hopefully build (or change) on what has already been put in place.”

“Julian has been honing his skills for this role for a long time. He took on the post of assistant sporting director last year, and during the past year, he’s been exposed to other aspects of the job that are critical to its success. I think he’s perfect for the part.

“As we finish the leadership change this season, I will continue to support him.”