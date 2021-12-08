As mentioned in the new Plan B regulations, Christmas gatherings will not be canceled.

Following a press briefing at Downing Street tonight, Boris Johnson offered tips on Christmas parties and nativities.

On Wednesday, December 8, the Prime Minister enacted Plan B measures, instructing people to work from home and making the NHS covid pass necessary.

The statement follows an alarming increase in the number of persons who have tested positive for the newest and most dangerous coronavirus strain, the Omicron variation.

Boris Johnson will host a coronavirus press conference live, as part of Plan B measures.

The Prime Minister was also asked about Christmas parties and nativity plays at the news conference, to which he said that “they should not” be cancelled.

He continued, ” “They shouldn’t be, in my opinion; they should, of course, respect the rules, but we don’t want kids to be taken out of school before the end of the term, which isn’t far away now. We don’t want to see nativity plays canceled.

“We believe it is currently safe to continue with Christmas parties based on what we can see, but everyone should exercise caution, have adequate ventilation, wash their hands, and obtain a test before going.”

He stated, ” “Employers should use the remainder of the week to talk to employees about new arrangements.

“If possible, start working from home on Monday. If you have to go to work, do so, but if you can, work from home.

“I understand that may be difficult for many people, but limiting your interaction at work will assist to slow transmission.”

Boris Johnson continued, ” “We can’t say for sure whether Omicron is milder than preceding variations.

“So, while the situation may improve, and I genuinely hope it does, we know that the ruthless logic of exponential growth could result in a significant increase in hospitalizations and, regrettably, deaths.

“That is why, in England, moving to Plan B while continuing to work closely with our friends in the devolved administrations to slow the spread of the infection is now the sensible and responsible thing to do, buy.”

