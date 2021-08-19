As Meena dials David, an Emmerdale gaffe is discovered.

Fans of Emmerdale were quick to notice a major gaffe in tonight’s episode when Meena called David.

Meena told her sister Manpreet that she wanted to take care of Theo instead of Victoria.

Manpreet reminded Meena that she had a full-time job and that Victoria was better suited to childcare assistance.

Jenny Ryan was humiliated on The Chase after making a “nightmare” mistake.

Meena, on the other hand, was adamant that David would want her to babysit as soon as he learned she was available.

Despite the fact that he was only a few feet away across the road, she chose to call him.

David declined the call and told Victoria, with whom he was standing, that he would contact Meena later.

Many viewers, however, saw a flaw in the sequence, in which Victoria and David both seemed to miss Meena, despite her being right behind them.

Many people resorted to social media to express their displeasure.

“You’re telling me Victoria couldn’t see Meena and Manpreet standing in the distance, right?” Jamal asked.

“Why is Meena ringing David when she’s just a stone’s throw away from him?” asked @AVFCLil. “How could Victoria have missed her?” says the narrator.

“Of course Victoria couldn’t see Manpreet or nutbar standing 30 yards away,” Chris P added.

“Meena calls David while she’s standing there staring at him!” remarked Mags W. Really???”

“Do the writers expect us to believe they’re just a few feet apart and don’t notice each other?” Elizabeth Scott wondered.

“I don’t know how David or Victoria didn’t notice Meena from there,” another remarked.