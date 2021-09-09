As Mark Labbett explains why he’s incorrect, Bradley Walsh defends himself.

On tonight’s Chase, Mark Labbett lashed back with Bradley Walsh as he ridiculed the presenter on his general knowledge.

Bradley’s remarks when he introduces the Chasers will be familiar to fans of The Chase.

Mark, on the other hand, had a couple of his own for Bradley tonight.

On tonight’s episode, David, Ella, Tom, and Jen all battled The Beast.

David from Bedfordshire got the team off to a good start, earning an astounding £9,000.

Ella, a French student, was not so fortunate, as Mark ejected her from the show, as well as the £5,000 she had won in the cash builder.

Then it was up to Tom from Stockton-on-Tees to see if he could improve on his previous performance.

In the cash builder, the engineer demonstrated his abilities by contributing £6,000 to the prize pool.

However, during one of the questions in the head-to-head, Bradley and The Beast grew little sidetracked.

“What color is the Forth Bridge in Scotland painted?” Bradley inquired.

There were three colors to choose from: red, white, or blue.

Bradley assumed the answer was blue, asking, “Surely blue for Scotland?”

The answer, however, was red.

“If you think about it, it can’t be blue because they want it to stand out, and blue would blend into the sea,” Mark explained.

“I know I’m joking,” Bradley added.

“I never know with you,” Mark replied. That is the issue. You’ve elevated buffoonery to an art form.”

Bradley busted out laughing and added, “You have a point.”