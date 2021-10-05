As managers disclose Super Soap Week, ITV confirms a major Emmerdale fatality.

ITV executives have indicated that a major Emmerdale fatality will occur.

The forthcoming storyline will be part of Super Soap Week, which promises to be an action-packed week for viewers.

Fans of the serial will be enthralled by a series of spectacular stunts, fascinating plots, and shocking twists.

According to LeedsLive, the drama will focus on serial killer Meena Jutla, who will be played by Paige Sandhu.

“Fast paced, ambitious storytelling, filmed across many locations and including multiple stunning stunts (that) will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” Emmerdale said in a statement.

“At the core of the story, evil Meena, whose cold-blooded attempts to have everything her way will cast a dark and frightening shadow throughout the narrative, motivated by uncontrollable envy.

“The week’s intriguing chain of events will lead to a terrifying finale, with twists and turns around every corner that will no doubt shock and stun the audience in equal measure.”

Super Soap Week is an annual event for ITV soaps like Emmerdale and Coronation Street, in which a massive week of stories takes place.

“This is Emmerdale at its most ambitious as we take viewers on a thrilling journey through a series of showstopping stunts,” producer Kate Brooks said.

“Viewers will be kept on the edge of their seats as the twists and turns come thick and fast, and with Meena at the center of the plot, it can only mean one thing: not all of our villagers will survive.

“This is Emmerdale like you’ve never seen it before, daring and audacious.”