As Man City’s opening weekend comes to a close, Liverpool fans make the same point.

The Premier League returned with a bang this weekend, prompting Liverpool fans and analysts to agree after Sunday’s final game.

Tottenham’s 1-0 triumph over Manchester City, courtesy of a magnificent strike from Heung-Min Son, rounded up a memorable few days in the Premier League.

Spurs’ victory gave the Reds a possible early advantage in the title chase, coming just one day after Jurgen Klopp’s side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Norwich City.

Liverpool fans were quick to declare this one of the most pleasant opening weekends in Premier League history, thanks to the return of capacity crowds and a few more surprise results throughout the first few weeks of the season:

In one of the weekend’s more routine games, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah all scored, while Virgil van Dijk made his first Premier League appearance since October 2020.

City, on the other hand, was the center of attention.

Pep Guardiola’s £550 million starting eleven, which included £100 million man Jack Grealish, was the most expensive English team ever built, with a bench costing £350 million.

Spurs beat the odds to get Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign off to a victorious start, despite the absence of their top striker, City target Harry Kane.

Brentford’s heroics on Friday night proved to be a foreshadowing of the drama to come.

With a 2-0 win over Arsenal in their new stadium, the Bees earned a successful return to the Premier League after a 74-year absence.

It was evident that this was going to be an unique weekend as the newly promoted side underlined the value of fans by packing the Brentford Community Stadium and generating a rowdy environment.

Thomas Frank’s side was one of two promoted sides to win their first game, with Watford winning 3-2 at Vicarage Road against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Prior to Manchester City’s defeat, West Ham beat Newcastle 4-2 at St. James’ Park in an end-to-end thriller that kicked off Sunday’s double-header.

Manchester United’s ruthlessness in front of goal against Leeds, which resulted in a 5-1 victory at Old Trafford, was Liverpool’s lone disappointment.

Supporters, on the other hand, will be hoping for many more weekends after nearly 18 months without capacity audiences. “The summary has come to an end.”