As Man City travels to Anfield, Mohamed Salah will face a strong challenge from Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah has had an incredible start to the season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in his eight games for Liverpool.

With his 100th Premier League goal in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United, he joined the Premier League’s exclusive “100 club.” With his goal in the 3-3 draw with Brentford this past weekend, he became the first Liverpool player to reach the century mark, one game faster than the late great Roger Hunt.

On present form, it appears that the Egyptian is smashing new marks every week, and he’ll have his sights set on the next big one.

Didier Drogba, a former Chelsea player, is currently the Premier League’s all-time African leading scorer with 104 goals. Salah will be aware that he is only two behind the former Ivory Coast international on 102 points heading into this weekend’s crucial encounter with Manchester City.

If he were to match the record in this game, it would be a remarkable achievement, especially considering he would be doing so with 89 less league appearances.

Given his outstanding record versus Manchester City in recent clashes at Anfield, the 29-year-old may be confident in his ability to accomplish this feat. In his five appearances across all competitions, he has been involved in six goals, scoring four times and assisting twice.

Despite this, based on their start to the season, the visitors appear to be the ultimate test for both Salah and the Reds attack in general.

Pep Guardiola’s team has only conceded one league goal so far. They’ve also only faced 36 shots, with only five of them hitting the target. As a result, the accumulated xGA is just 0.9.

Needless to say, this is the best in the league in all three categories, and by comparison, Liverpool has faced 64 shots thus far, 18 of which have resulted in a goal or forced Alisson to make a stop.

So far, Liverpool has had more shots (140) and shots on target (42), than any other team, so this will be City's true test, and the improvement in attack quality could be the difference.