As Luis Suarez’s Liverpool training secrets surface, Pep Guardiola explains Jurgen Klopp’s turnaround.

Pep Guardiola explains Jurgen Klopp's turnaround.

Pep Guardiola hailed Liverpool as one of the best three teams in the world, praising Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield crowd for helping his Manchester City side defeat Liverpool.

After dominating the first half, City had to come back from two goals behind in the second half to secure a 2-2 draw in a thrilling Premier League match on Sunday.

After Sadio Mane and then Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead, Phil Foden and a deflected Kevin De Bruyne shot meant the rewards were shared.

As a result of the result, both teams behind early leaders Chelsea heading into the season’s second international break.

Guardiola, while satisfied with his team’s performance, says City only have themselves to blame for failing to capitalize on their first-half advantage.

“We can’t forget who we were playing against,” he remarked. “In my opinion, Liverpool is one of the finest three teams in the world, especially with Mane, Salah, and Jota, as well as Firmino and Van Dijk in defense.

“The last couple of times we’ve come here, we’ve played well.

“When you play as we did in the first half, especially between 15 and 45 minutes, in this stadium, you generate opportunities.

“We didn’t get a decent grade since our departments aren’t up to par. We didn’t have a million million chances, but we did have a lot more than they did, and we didn’t take advantage of them.

“We were aware of it at halftime and discussed it. And we were well aware that the second half would be entirely different.

“I guess Jurgen used the perfect amount of enthusiasm in his statements about the transformation, Anfield contributes, and anything can happen after 1-0.

“After we conceded a goal, Anfield pushed hard for the next five or ten minutes – you couldn’t have 90 minutes like the last 30 minutes of the first half.

“However, we were still in the game and came back not once, but twice, which makes me quite happy.”

