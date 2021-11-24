As Louise Redknapp’s ex Jamie has his baby, her sons wish for her to be there.

According to a close insider, Louise Redknapp must learn to love herself before she can love someone else again.

After her divorce from Jamie, the 47-year-old is said to be hunting for her “forever spouse.”

Jamie, who is now married to Swedish model Frida Andersson, shares Beau and their eldest son Charley with Louise.

Frida Andersson-Lourie, Jamie Redknapp’s wife, gives birth to a boy and shares his name.

Jamie Redknapp, 48, announced the birth of his son Raphael Anders Redknapp earlier today.

Redknapp captioned a snapshot of himself in a grey tracksuit while the baby slept on Instagram: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp; we’re head over heels in love, and mum is doing fantastically well.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the excellent doctors and staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals. I can’t wait for him to meet my sons.” Louise, on the other hand, is said to be seeking for a happy ending.

“Louise would like to find someone, but it hasn’t been easy,” a source told OK. Before she can love someone else again, she needs to learn to love herself.

“Her self-assurance has been shaken.

“Despite the fact that she has been separated from Jamie for a few years, she has lived the majority of her life with him and their two children, so it is a significant adjustment.

“You always seem to run into someone when you least expect it, and that’s exactly where she is. “Whatever occurs, happens.” Louise’s children, according to the source, would also like to see her in a relationship.

They explained: “They want to see her happy since they’ve seen how happy their father has been since remarrying.

“They now want their mother to find someone for them.”