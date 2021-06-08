As long as furlough rates stay high, a third of pubs will see profits slashed.

According to recent study, a third of pubs have seen their profitability sliced by more than half, with absenteeism rates continuing to rise despite welcome customers back.

Although confidence in the pub business has risen in recent months, 33 percent of landlords still faced “significant earnings losses” last month, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS emphasized that this is an improvement over the end of 2020, when increased restrictions around Christmas resulted in “significant trade losses.”

However, present levels are far worse than in other sectors of the UK economy, with only 9% of all UK enterprises reporting similar losses.

Furlough rates are still much higher than average, according to the Economies Of Ale research, and confidence levels are often lower than in most other sectors.

According to the poll, little over a quarter (24%) of pub firms had great confidence in surviving the following three months, compared to roughly 44% of all firms.

Nonetheless, according to the ONS, this represents a resurgence in optimism, with only 1% of pub owners expressing great confidence in their future in early February.

According to the statistics body, the amount of pub landlords professing “poor confidence” in their future has recently increased.

With the reopening of beer gardens and outdoor spaces, roughly 63 percent of business owners expressed poor confidence in November, dropping to 3 percent by April.

However, according to the most recent study, conducted soon before the indoor reopening on May 17, 19 percent of businesses had low confidence in their future prospects.

In early May, 55 percent of all pub personnel were still on furlough, compared to about 8% of the UK’s overall employment, according to the study.

Furlough benefits will be reduced beginning next month, with further reductions planned through the end of September.