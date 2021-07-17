As lockdown restrictions are set to ease, Sajid Javid Covid confirmed it with a PCR test.

Sajid Javid’s positive lateral flow test for Covid-19 was confirmed by a PCR test, despite the fact that he had only been Health Secretary for 21 days.

In England, lockdown restrictions are set to ease in less than 48 hours.

Mr Javid claimed he underwent a lateral flow test on Saturday morning after feeling “a little sleepy” the night before.

“My positive result has now been verified by PCR test, thus I will continue to isolate and work from home,” he tweeted at 10.13 p.m. this evening.

He earlier stated that he was self-isolating with his family while awaiting the results of a more reliable PCR test to determine whether he had contracted the virus.

Mr Javid, who is fully vaccinated, said he was only experiencing “minimal symptoms” in a statement put on his Twitter feed.

The timing could not be more inconvenient for the government, which is gearing up for the termination of most statutory controls in England on Monday.

While infections continue to rise, some scientists have raised grave reservations about the decision to move forward with the final stage of the government’s road map out of lockdown. Mr Javid’s positive test, according to the Liberal Democrats, underscored the need for the government to reconsider its policies.

“This indicates that no one is immune to this fatal virus,” Munira Wilson, the party’s health spokesman, said. They are experimenting with people’s life by removing all limits and increasing the number of cases.

“Right now, they’re pursuing a survival of the fittest strategy, leaving the young and clinically weak defenseless.” Reports that the Health Secretary saw Boris Johnson in Downing Street on Friday elicited no immediate response from No 10, raising the possibility that the Prime Minister will have to spend so-called “freedom day” alone.

If the PCR test is positive, NHS Test and Trace will only begin the process of tracking down his recent close contacts and telling them to self-isolate.

Mr Javid has been in the Commons three times in the last week, working from his Whitehall office at the Department of Health and Social Care.

On Monday, he made a statement about releasing the lockdown, then the next day, he made another announcement. “The summary has come to an end.”