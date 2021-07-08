As lockdown limits loosen, STI testing is on the rise.

According to Google Trends, online searches for STI tests peaked on Monday, July 5.

It comes after England’s 4-0 triumph over Ukraine on Saturday night, which advanced the national team to the 2020 Euros semi-finals.

The relaxation of lockdown limits, as well as more people going to the bar to watch football, are likely to have had an impact.

But it’s not just a case of aimless searching. Lloyds Pharmacy reported a 25% increase in female STI testing kits and a 15% increase in male STI testing kits in the week of June 29th to July 5th. Levonorgestrel, a popular over-the-counter morning after medication, saw a 14 percent increase in sales.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the intense lockdown affected a substantial percentage of the population’s sex habits, with strict laws concerning home bubbles separating couples who don’t live together and prohibiting casual sex.

While some are calling summer 2021 the “summer of love,” physicians are urging individuals to continue to be tested for sexually transmitted infections.

‘‘Due to the reported uptick in STI sales and the increase in morning after pill searches as we reach the next phase out of lockdown, we recommend that everyone gets frequently tested for STIs,” said Sameer Sanghvi of LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor. Please attend your local sexual health clinic or speak to your GP as soon as possible if you are experiencing any symptoms.”

While there is an increase in STI testing knowledge and use, it is critical to ensure that you are correctly tested, as self-diagnosis can be erroneous.

‘‘It’s apparent there has been a huge rise in people struggling to physically access sexual health care facilities during lockdown,” says LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor and Director of Medical Technology, Dr Gigi Taguri.

More STI assessments have increased significantly, with a specific increase in picture assessments for warts and herpes. People who try to self-diagnose warts or herpes by ordering therapy online first, only to be requested to send images to confirm the diagnosis, which they frequently fail to do.

We strongly advise that you seek any sexual health-related advice and treatment from a reputable source.”

It is possible for your doctor to diagnose STIs. The summary comes to a close.