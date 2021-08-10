As Liverpool’s’situation’ is described, Jurgen Klopp makes Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admissions.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is unsure about his starting lineup for Liverpool’s Premier League opener this weekend.

Roberto Firmino (2) and Takumi Minamino scored for the Reds in a 3-1 win over Osasuna at Anfield Friday evening, capping off their pre-season programme.

Many players for Liverpool shone once more, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kostas Tsmikas, and Minamino all receiving great praise.

As the new season approaches and competition for starting berths heats up, a number of periphery players at the club will be competing for spots.

Klopp is well aware that selecting his starting eleven will become more difficult, but insists that “that’s how it should be.” “That’s what you need, and now we have a proper situation, come on, make the line-up for Norwich,” he says. After these two games, who do you want to leave out? ” enquired the Reds’ general manager.

“That’s how it should be; the boys had to put pressure on themselves with their on-field performances, and that’s exactly what you want in an ideal scenario.

“Hopefully they can all stay in shape and put positive pressure on each other throughout the season — whomever wants to play has to play like we did today or yesterday at key times.

“That is the football we want to play, and it is the style that has made us successful in the past and has the capacity to do so again. We’ll see.” Oxlade-Chamberlain and Minamino, in particular, are poised to benefit from Liverpool’s pre-season, since they have been given opportunities to shine.

Klopp went on to say that this is a much-needed lift for both players, who have had their Anfield careers disrupted.

“Look, I’ve known Ox for so long now that it wasn’t necessary to talk,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It was obvious what the issue was – he required a complete preseason. For a lot of players, it’s the same. Taki’s first pre-season with us was a success, as was his first pre-season with Ox in a long time.”