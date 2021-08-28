As Liverpool’s unblemished start continues, Kaide Gordon takes another step forward.

With a hard-fought draw against Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool continued their unblemished start to the Premier League 2 season.

In a game played in perfect circumstances on Saturday afternoon, the young Reds required an own goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against Kirkby.

The under-23s were put to the test by a formidable Brighton team after following up a goalless draw against Manchester City with a mini-derby triumph against Everton on Monday.

And Barry Lewtas will be happy with the manner in which his players dealt with the visitors’ continuous aerial threat at set-pieces.

Brighton had a strong start, and Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga was ready to block a Cam Peupion effort.

Max Woltman struck the inside of the post as the youthful Reds reacted with a quick counter-attack.

However, the Seagulls went ahead in the 20th minute when Evan Ferguson was given space inside the area and finished comfortably into the far corner.

Kaide Gordon’s pace and perseverance were instrumental in Liverpool’s response eight minutes later with a goal.

Gordon’s speed allowed him to run down retreating defender Ed Turns and force him into a short pass meant for goalkeeper James McGill after Owen Beck blasted clear down the left wing from a Brighton corner.

Gordon intercepted the ball and threw it low to the far post, where Antef Tsoungui of Brighton shot the ball into his own net under pressure from Jack Bearne.

Ferguson, a 16-year-old Irishman who scored twice here in April, caused Liverpool regular difficulties with his strength, while Brighton’s set-piece threat forced the Reds to scramble one clear before one was nearly missed.

Moments into the second half, Liverpool came within a whisker of scoring when Tyler Morton’s powerful effort was superbly saved by McGill.

While Brighton controlled the game for the majority of the second half, their chances were restricted as the Reds’ defensive confidence grew.

Pitaluga made a great save to turn over a piledriver from Brighton captain Mark Leonard and then rejected a free-kick from replacement Jeremy Sarmiento in the final minutes when they did find a way through.

The Liverpool U23s will play their first game on Tuesday, when they travel to Rochdale. “The summary has come to an end.”