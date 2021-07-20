As Liverpool’s pre-season training intensifies, Diogo Jota is expected to return.

Diogo Jota will be the latest Reds player to report for pre-season training.

On Wednesday, the forward will report for duty in Austria, where he will reunite with his teammates as Liverpool prepares for the new season.

Following his international duties with Portugal at Euro 2020, Jota joins Jurgen Klopp’s 34-man squad.

Before A Selecao lost to Belgium in the round of 16, the Portuguese international scored one goal and assisted on another.

The 24-year-old had a promising debut season with Liverpool and will be looking to improve on it this season.

Despite having a hit-or-miss season, Jota scored more goals than any of the club’s other alternatives when he was on the field.

Jota is in good form to seal his spot in the squad after a Euro campaign that was not excessively taxing.

He joins Neco Williams and Harry Wilson in the team after representing Wales at the European Championship earlier this week.

This summer, both Williams and Wilson have been linked with moves away from Anfield in search of first-team action.

Pre-season, on the other hand, might be a final audition for the duo as they try to force their way into Klopp’s plans for the coming season, especially given the unavailability of certain key first-team players.

Many important figures have yet to join the party. The Reds’ participants in the recent Copa America and European Championships — four of whom advanced to the finals of their respective tournaments – are still on vacation.

Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino, as well as Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri, all have two weeks left on their post-season breaks, while Thiago Alcantara and Xherdan Shaqiri have yet to join the Reds.

Andy Robertson, on the other hand, was the first Red to return from international duty, but he is yet to join the Liverpool squad in the Alps.

After a grueling season for club and country, the left-back has been afforded more time off than his fellow internationals and is spending time with his family.