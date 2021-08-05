As Liverpool’s plan is presented, Jurgen Klopp makes Jordan Henderson’s admission.

Jordan Henderson has resumed training with Liverpool, but he is in a race against time to be fully fit for Saturday’s Premier League opening against Norwich City.

On Thursday, Henderson was practicing at Kirkby as the rest of the senior Reds players finished their pre-season camp with a 60-minute friendly double header against Bologna in Evian.

The Reds captain is now expected to play a few minutes in Liverpool’s friendly against Osasuna on Monday evening at Anfield.

With less than nine days until the start of the season, Henderson is likely to be on the bench at Carrow Road at best.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, “Hendo trained today in Liverpool.” “On Saturday, we’ll get together. Everything is fine.

“We’ll see if he gets a few minutes or not, but I haven’t given it any thought. It’ll probably happen in the second game.”

Liverpool won both games against Bologna in France, with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane securing a 2-0 victory before Takumi Minamino’s strike clinching a 1-0 victory for a different XI.

The Reds’ warm-up schedule concludes with two Anfield friendlies on consecutive days, with Osasuna’s visit preceded by a match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday afternoon.

Both meetings are on track to be 40,000 sell-outs, with Anfield operating at 75% capacity for both.

Klopp went on to say, “I can’t wait for it.” It’s almost sold out now, according to what I’ve heard. We’ve sold 75% of the tickets, and it’ll be the greatest crowd and atmosphere I’ve played in for the past 18 months or so.

“To be honest, if somebody is concerned that they have chosen the wrong game (to attend), I couldn’t tell you which team is Team A and which team is Team B.

“It was the same (in Evian) today. We have just the best players here. Both lineups will go for broke, so they’ll be alright.

“We hope the public is as enthusiastic as we are. Let’s get those two games started. We are where we are, so judge it, make the best of it, and move forward.”