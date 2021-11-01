As Liverpool’s midfield dilemma was revealed, Jurgen Klopp asked Takumi Minamino a question.

The stalemate with Brighton over the weekend kept Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the season intact, but the result and performance were not universally praised.

In the Premier League clash at Anfield, the Reds squandered a two-goal lead and were only awarded a draw for their efforts.

The focus now shifts to the Champions League, where Jurgen Klopp will attempt to wrap things up.

On Wednesday night, Atletico Madrid visits Anfield, and a win over the La Liga winners would guarantee Liverpool’s position in the knockout stages.

When Atletico Madrid comes to town, Klopp will have plenty of time to consider about his starting lineup.

We look at some of the possible alterations that the Reds manager could make on Wednesday evening.

In Liverpool’s last two Premier League games, Klopp has used Ibrahima Konate as Virgil van Dijk’s teammate.

After impressing against Manchester United, the summer transfer from RB Leipzig was unable to retain a clean sheet against Brighton.

Joel Matip has only played 45 minutes since the win over Atletico Madrid in the reverse game over two weeks ago, so his comeback is almost certain.

Van DIjk is a foregone conclusion as a starter, thus Konate should make way for the more tried-and-true centre-back duo.

Klopp will almost probably have to make a change in order to replace the injured Naby Keita.

The Guinea international suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Brighton and is a significant doubt for the Atletico Madrid match.

Because Klopp’s midfield choices are already restricted, he won’t have much to pick from in that department.

Thiago Alcantara is still working on his fitness, and no word on when Fabinho will be ready to return from a knee injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a likely starter, and Klopp may feel it’s time for the 28-year-old to start a major European game again after his assist against Brighton.

For the first time since August, Mohamed Salah failed to score for Liverpool, but his place in the lineup is safe.

