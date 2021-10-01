As Liverpool’s injury recuperation continues, Harvey Elliott’s oxygen mask is explained.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool teenager, is still recovering from an ankle dislocation-fracture suffered against Leeds United, following a successful operation to fix the damage.

Elliott was photographed with his teammates at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby for the 2021/22 team photo.

Elliott was able to stand in position for the photo despite having recently undergone surgery, however he was on crutches and was taken to the photo location by Thiago Alcantara, as seen by the LFCTV cameras.

Elliott has been updating fans on his injury status on Instagram, as well as demonstrating his support for his colleagues by watching all of Liverpool’s games from home.

Elliott is photographed wearing an oxygen mask in his most recent update, with the phrase “Small steps.”

The Washington Newsday consulted with Dr. Rajpal Brar, a physiotherapist and the creator of 3CB Performance, which provides expert analysis on injuries suffered by athletes, to learn more about why Elliott would be wearing an oxygen mask to aid his recuperation.

“There are two important things to notice here: the mask with the tube inserted into it, and the little clip on his right ear,” Brar explained.

“The mask and tubing are very certainly connected to a portable oxygen concentrator, which is pumping oxygen into Elliott’s system. This is known as “oxygen therapy,” and the theory is that because oxygen is so important for healing, forcing more oxygen into the lungs, and therefore into the bloodstream and tissues, can speed up the healing process (the research is very mixed).

“At this time, Elliott is wearing an oxygen face mask, which allows for higher oxygen concentration and flow rates than a nasal cannula (small tube) inserted directly into the nose.

“Face masks are also more comfortable since they give moist air that doesn’t dry out the nasal passages, there’s nothing physically contacting the nose, and some masks, like Elliott’s, have alternatives to enter the hose near the nose or mouth.”

"Secondly, there's the clip on Harvey's right ear," he continued. This is an oxygen saturation sensor that measures oxygen saturation using light."