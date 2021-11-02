As Liverpool’s front three prove a point, Mohamed Salah excels.

Mohamed Salah is an obvious candidate for the Mohamed Salah Player of the Month award.

After such a memorable October for the Liverpool striker, who else could it be?

In and of itself, seven goals in five games was a commendable performance. But don’t forget about the hat-trick he scored at Old Trafford, the first by a Liverpool player since 1936.

Salah also scored one of the season’s best goals against Watford.

Liverpool transfer news and updates, including the build-up to the Atletico Madrid match.

Two weeks prior, he had scored an even greater goal against Manchester City.

Who is the best player on the planet? Absolutely. Who was the best Liverpool player in the previous month? There isn’t much of a competition here.

Is there anyone else?

Salah dominated October, much like August and September. Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick against Watford, and Sadio Mane has also been in fine form.

After two Goal-of-the-Season candidates against Manchester City and Watford, three goals in the already historic 5-0 triumph at Manchester United followed.

In the 5-0 win over Watford, he also had one of the best assists of the season with a beautiful pass for Mane’s first goal at Vicarage Road.

Salah’s brilliance was not limited to domestic issues, as he scored two crucial goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Atletico Madrid, bringing them within a whisker of the Champions League knockout rounds.

Right now, he is the best player in the Premier League, and it isn’t even close.

I’m not sure what kind of inquiry this is. Salah, Mohamed, Salah, Salah, Salah, Salah, Salah, Sala What a month! Four appearances, seven goals, three assists, and two Goal of the Season contenders! The Egyptian is currently the best player in the world, and it isn’t even close.

Alisson is the only other player at Anfield who has risen to the occasion in recent weeks, making a slew of outstanding saves, many of them one-on-one situations.

The Man City golazo, on the other hand. Watford’s twin sister is here. Throwback to Wanda Metapolitano. The hat-trick by Manchester United. It has to be Salah. I haven’t seen anything like this since Luis Suarez’s return to football in the first half of 2013/14.

On a weekly basis, we witness Mohamed Salah’s brilliance. “The summary has come to an end.”