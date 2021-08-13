As Liverpool’s formation problem looms, Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to play Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota.

Having too many excellent players for his starting XI was not one of the numerous issues Jurgen Klopp had to cope with last season.

Of course, it’s the kind of conundrum that all managers enjoy, and it’s also a necessary part of their job. How are they going to get the most out of the team they have?

The names of the trio of players who occupied the front three places in the side were carved in stone for several years. Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah lined up together if they were fit and blazing, which they frequently were.

However, after Diogo Jota’s arrival from Wolves last summer, many Kopites have suggested that the Portuguese international should take Firmino’s place in Klopp’s team.

Jota scored in both the 1-1 tie with Bilbao and the first encounter against Bologna this summer, playing alongside Mane and Salah.

Mane put up his goal against Bilbao and assisted four goals for him last season, making them the Reds’ joint-most potent combo in 2020/21. Their track record suggests that they should collaborate as much as feasible.

What about Firmino, though? Because of the short turnarounds between games this summer, Klopp has had to rotate his starting XIs, the Brazilian hasn’t got the chance to play alongside any of the other regular forwards at the club.

Despite just playing for 90 minutes in pre-season, he scored two goals (both against Osasuna). It would be premature to write Firmino’s obituary as a regular starter for Liverpool just yet.

As a result, Klopp is at a loss as to which three men he should choose. He can choose to start all four players in a 4-2-3-1 configuration, as he did in the home win over Sheffield United and the draw at the Etihad Stadium last season, or in a 4-4-2 formation, as he did in the encounter against Newcastle United in April.

