As Liverpool watch on, UEFA will make a decision based on the opinions of Champions League supporters.

A decision by UEFA on whether away fans will be allowed to travel for Champions League group stage matches will be made soon.

Earlier this week, rumors in France suggested that foreign fans may not be allowed to attend European competitions “until December 31” at the earliest.

It came after a rumored meeting between Lille fan organizations and club executives, during which the news was allegedly relayed.

When The Washington Newsday approached UEFA for clarification, the governing organization referred to the situation’s most recent official guidance.

The UEFA Executive Committee decided in June that traveling fans will be prohibited from attending the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds and play-offs.

The decision was made “due to the extremely large number of matches, the fact that all qualification stages and play-offs in the 2021/22 season will be contested over two legs…and the continuous and fast changing travel restrictions,” according to UEFA.

However, UEFA has stated that the situation will be reassessed prior to the start of the group stages of their club championships, as well as all other UEFA competition fixtures.

The next steps will take into account the COVID-19 pandemic’s overall progression across Europe.

While no exact date has been set, UEFA is likely to make an announcement prior to the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, August 26.

After a stunning run of form towards the close of last season, Liverpool qualified for this season’s competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to finish third after winning eight of their final ten games.