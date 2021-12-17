As Liverpool watch, Man City manager Pep Guardiola returns an inconclusive Covid test.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team had an inconclusive Covid test before of their match against Newcastle United this weekend.

Guardiola is the latest name in the game to be hit by the illness, which has already forced the postponement of a number of Premier League matches this weekend.

Although no official word on whether City’s game at St James’ Park on Sunday will go through as planned, Guardiola’s pre-match news conference on Friday afternoon was canceled after the results of the test he took on Friday morning.

According to the MEN, Guardiola will undergo additional testing to verify whether he has got the illness and will remain away from his players and staff until his status is confirmed.

However, if he returns a positive test, he would be obliged to self-isolate for ten days and will not be able to go with the squad to Newcastle, with his assistants Juanma Lillo and Rodolfo Borrell anticipated to take over.

Five of this weekend’s scheduled Premier League matches have already been postponed, and three of this week’s midweek fixtures have also been canceled.

Everton’s match against Leicester City, which was due to take place at Goodison Park on Sunday, has been postponed.

There have been suggestions for the season to be postponed for a few weeks in order to break the present Covid problem’ chain.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, though, acknowledged after his team’s win over Newcastle on Thursday that he does not see the value of stopping the competition.

“I have no solid answer for why we should stop the league,” he remarked. I’m not sure what I’ll do if you stop it for two weeks and then we return.

“I saw Everton’s starting lineup today, and I don’t recognize half of the players.” Stopping the league is definitely not the best option, but we need to be more flexible with the scheduling.

"Because of Covid, we've lost three players." Then we play on December 26th and 28th, with a total of 13 players."