As Liverpool thrash Everton, national media praise Mohamed Salah as the world’s seventh best player.

Liverpool put Everton to the sword in spectacular fashion on Wednesday night, crossing Stanley Park and scoring four goals to defeat Rafa Benitez’s team 4-1.

Everton’s captain Jordan Henderson opened the score before Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ advantage inside 19 minutes. Demarai Gray pulled a goal back for the Toffees before the break.

In the second half, Salah increased his season tally to 19 goals, and Diogo Jota added four more.

Jurgen Klopp’s team received a lot of plaudits after defeating their fiercest rivals, as evidenced by the national media’s reaction to the victory.

“On their return to the stadium where the flaws first revealed in the title defense last season, it was everything Everton had feared and Liverpool desired.” Jurgen Klopp told his players to be “very aggressive in a football way,” not concerned with vengeance, and their massive superiority shined through in a resounding victory over Rafael Bentez’s hapless team.

“In every department, Liverpool dominated their local competitors. The goals by Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah twice, and Diogo Jota were of exceptional quality, and they extended Liverpool’s record of scoring twice or more for an unprecedented 18th game in a row.” “The fourth Liverpool goal, scored by Diogo Jota, signaled the end of the game at Goodison Park.

“There were cries of scorn from some Everton supporters as they made their way to the exits, while others hurled abuse at the Everton leadership in the directors’ box.”

“However, it felt like there was primarily simply resignation at what Everton had become.”

“A chorus of boos greeted the final whistle from those who had stuck it out until the bitter end, before a shout of “sack the board” erupted as chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, and director of football Marcel Brands exited their seats.”

“Everton appeared numb in the end.” Because of the disparity between the teams, it felt like one of those cup ties where minnows give it their all for a time before being inevitably out-classed, which is simply unacceptable regardless of their problems or injury.