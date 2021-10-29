As Liverpool strives to repair a £34 million hole, bin collection fees and council tax are increasing.

Liverpool City Council is proposing a maximum Council Tax increase as well as levies for green waste collections in order to close a £34 million budget gap.

As it scrambles to find further savings, the city council is also considering charging private landlords for pest management and evaluating its parking zones in the city.

Despite a modest bit of good news for councils in the Chancellor’s budget, council executives have cautioned that finding the extra cuts after ten years of hard austerity will be “no easy decisions.”

Since 2010, the local authority’s funding has been cut by about 65 percent, and the further cuts required for 2022/23 will equate to a further £34 million cut.

The council’s budget is £465 million less per year than it was in 2010, and Council Tax only covers 40% of the overall cost, with the rest coming from grants and business rates.

In 2022/23, the authority had planned a Council Tax increase of 1.99 percent, with an additional two percent set aside for adult social care.

However, according to the government’s budget this week, councils would only be authorized to raise Council Tax by a maximum of 3%, with 1% of that going to social care, meaning the authority may now need to find additional savings elsewhere.

Following discussions with the Cabinet and council officers, proposals totaling £18.7 million have been developed, which include a mix of spending cuts and revenue generation.

Among the possibilities are:

£1.6 million will be raised through a review of the regulated parking zones and services.

Green garbage collections will cost £40 per year, raising £1.7 million.

To raise £200k, private landlords and social housing providers would be charged for pest control.

Managing school transportation demand to save £500k

Reviewing high-cost care packages to ensure individual requirements are addressed and properly financed – could save £1.9 million

