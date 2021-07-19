As Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott faces a struggle, Mohamed Salah offers guidance to him.

Mohamed Salah handing Harvey Elliott guidance startled Jurgen Klopp, who urged the Liverpool youngster to step up this season.

During a season-long loan spell with Blackburn Rovers last year, the 18-year-old scored seven goals and added 11 assists in over 40 appearances.

He was named in the Reds’ pre-season training camp in Austria, just days after signing a new contract with the club earlier this month.

Salah has been providing the youngster food advice, according to Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who started the camp last week at Saalfelden, a region of Zell am See in the Austrian state of Salzburg.

On Friday, he told the club’s website, “I also heard a rumour that Mo and Harvey Elliott were sitting with each other in the dining room.”

“Harvey had some bread and fruit on his plate, and Mo inquired as to how many slices of bread he had eaten that day. When Harvey said one, Mo advised him to eat only the fruit!

“I’m continually learning from these guys!” Harvey exclaimed. We have so many players that are mentoring the younger and newer players — you can feel the talents blending throughout the camp, which I really like.”

And Klopp has now weighed in on the discussion, claiming that it exemplifies how his team cares about one another and strives to bring out the best in one another.

“Every young athlete does that and should do it probably – but only to a certain amount since most of these players were not in the same spot as Harvey was at that age,” he said.

“It’s unique, that’s what I’m trying to communicate. But what I like best about the story is that we managed to establish an atmosphere in which the lads genuinely care about each other and want to help each other.

“Everyone wants the group to be in the best form possible; perhaps that is the story’s main illustration. It appeals to me greatly. It’s possible that Millie does this on a regular basis.” “The summary comes to an end.”