As Liverpool speculations swirl, Atletico Madrid make a signing that could suggest a move for Saul Niguez.

Is Rodrigo De Paul’s move to Atletico Madrid the final piece in the puzzle that will send Saul Niguez to the Premier League?

The La Liga winners announced the £30 million purchase of the Argentine midfielder from Udinese on Monday, and fans in England immediately wondered if this meant Saul was now free to leave the Wanda Metropolitano.

This summer, the 26-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea, with the Reds’ chances of securing the Spain international boosted.

De Paul, who was connected with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and has previously played for Valencia in Spain, overhauls the Atelti set-up as they attempt to capitalize on last season’s title success.

De Paul, while not a direct replacement for Saul, has scored more goals in his time in Italy, including nine last season, and could have been brought in to assist Atletico increase their goal total. With Koke and Marcos Llorente in charge of the midfield, he could be afforded more freedom.

Saul, on the other hand, is more disciplined and would easily slot into the Reds’ midfield triad, while also contributing a significant amount of quality in possession and forward running.

Having said that, it is the capability that would benefit both United and Chelsea. He’s a slick, astute operator who, like Thiago Alcantara, would make Premier League supporters salivate.

Despite making 41 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side during the 2020-21 season, the Spaniard could now be permitted to depart the club after 13 years.

According to reports in Spain, the club in the capital is open to offers and might sell for as little as £35 million.

While Barcelona has been linked with a move for Antoine Griezmann, the Catalan club’s financial woes this summer might put Liverpool back in the driver’s seat.

After injury setbacks last season, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will aim to be ready for the new season, but manager Jurgen Klopp will still be looking to fill the vacuum left by Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

While Liverpool may face domestic competition in their pursuit of Saul, they are not alone.