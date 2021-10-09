As Liverpool sends a transfer message to Gini Wijnaldum, Ian Wright detects a shift in Mohamed Salah.

Saturday, October 9 is your Liverpool morning digest.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have built their friendship on the field, according to Arsenal veteran Ian Wright.

Both players have been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, combining for a total of 13 goals in all competitions.

Some observers questioned Mane and Salah’s understanding and communication on the field, implying that they chose not to pass to one another in their chase of individual honors.

One solitary occurrence that seemed to corroborate this case occurred during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Burnley in August 2019, when Mane lost his cool over a decision made by Salah.

Salah, on the other hand, set up Mane’s opener in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City last weekend, and Wright believes the prolific combo has a deeper connection now than in the past.

Didi Hamann, a former Liverpool midfielder, believes his old club could use a successor for Gini Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman’s five-year spell at Anfield came to an end earlier this summer when his contract, which he signed after arriving from Newcastle in 2016, expired.

For several months, there was talk of a possible contract extension, but Wijnaldum ultimately decided to finish his stint at Liverpool and join Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite Liverpool’s strong start to the season, Hamman believes that a successor for Wijnaldum should be signed in the January transfer window.