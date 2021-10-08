As Liverpool receives an injury report on Curtis Jones, the Divock Origi link reveals the truth about Barcelona.

Friday, October 8th, is your morning digest.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool midfielder, was left out of England’s U21 squad for their match against Slovenia on Thursday due to concerns over his fitness.

The 20-year-old was slated to start for Lee Carsely’s side, but he was absent due to “a knock,” according to Nick Mashitter of the Press Association.

Later, Mashitter tweeted that England’s young coach indicated Jones “had a tight groin in training on Tuesday” and that he will be evaluated before their next game against Andorra on Monday.

Despite being called up during the most recent international break, Jones has not played for the team since March, when he was suspended and a match against Romania was cancelled.

After Divock Origi’s prospective January move to Barcelona sparked transfer speculation, this is the latest indicator that the Spanish giants are no longer the powerhouses they once were.

The Catalan club may have previously signed Liverpool’s Javier Mascherano, Luis Suarez, and Philippe Coutinho, but their current financial difficulties mean they are unable to authorize any major transfers.

With few striker choices and one of his most famous nights in a Liverpool shirt in the 4-0 win over Barcelona in 2019, Origi’s rumored interest demonstrates that even Barcelona’s recent frontline of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Neymar is a thing of the past.