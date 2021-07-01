As Liverpool receives a fresh boost, Ibrahima Konate’s pre-season plan is revealed.

Ibrahima Konate’s ability to complete a full pre-season program at Liverpool is crucial, according to Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz.

Konate joined the Reds on a permanent basis yesterday, after the club activated a £36 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract in May.

Last month, Liverpool received a boost ahead of the new season when Konate was left out of France’s Olympic squad for Tokyo 2020.

Konate, who represented France at the Under-21 European Championships this summer, may have missed part of his team’s pre-season preparations if he had been called up.

Instead, with the Reds expected to report back for duty on July 12, the centre-back can now enjoy a full pre-season at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

“Being able to join for the entire pre-season is always a huge advantage, especially for a new player,” Krawietz told Liverpoolfc.com.

“As I already stated, there will be a few differences for him when he moves from Leipzig to Liverpool.

“Giving him enough time to adapt, to learn, to get to know the coaching staff and the manager, to give him time to adapt to the entire pre-season process and tactically to learn about our style of play – which isn’t completely different, but the details are what matter – and to adapt physically [is critical].

“We’ll be receiving a rested player who’s been on vacation.

“He’ll be fit and have ample time to prepare for his move to Liverpool, which is crucial, and then having the time to train with the club as a whole, this is a huge, huge advantage.”

While Krawietz is confident in Konate’s ability to swiftly learn and adapt to Liverpool’s style of play.

When asked if Konate will be able to rapidly adjust to the Reds’ style of play because it is comparable to that of the German side, he said, “Yes and no!”

“Of course, Leipzig and Liverpool have the same idea of playing with a very high line, so we need players who can do it. The summary comes to a close.