As Liverpool receives a double boost, Harvey Elliott starts against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes for Liverpool’s visit to Chelsea, bringing back Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Andy Robertson.

Following the death of his father, Fabinho missed last week’s triumph over Burnley, while Robertson has yet to play this season after suffering an ankle injury in a friendly against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

Firmino also makes his first start of the season, replacing Diogo Jota, who had started the opening two games against Norwich and Burnley.

Since a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October 2019, Klopp has used a back five of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Robertson.

In other news, Harvey Elliott keeps his spot in midfield alongside Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson, as Klopp gives the 18-year-old his first Premier League start for Liverpool.

Mendy, James, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, and Lukaku are among the players that have made an impact this season.

