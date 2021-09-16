As Liverpool reaches a milestone, Mohamed Salah performs something no one else can.

Mohamed Salah does something no one else can as Liverpool hits a milestone.

For a variety of reasons, the match between Liverpool and AC Milan was remarkable.

It was only the third time in history that the clubs with the most European Cup and Champions League trophy wins met outside of a final.

The game was also the first European night with supporters at Anfield since the coronavirus outbreak prompted fans to leave. As expected, the atmosphere was captivating.

If you’re looking for an omen, the Reds’ route to Champions League glory in 2018/19 started with a 3-2 home victory in the group stage opener. Have you made plans to visit St. Petersburg yet?

Another aspect of the event was less well-known, but yet essential. In the match against Milan, Mohamed Salah made his 100th appearance for Liverpool.

The Egyptians have an outstanding track record at the legendary ancient amphitheater. With 72 goals, he is now in 14th position all-time, one goal ahead of Kevin Keegan (per LFCHistory).

Despite this, the legendary striker of the 1970s played 157 times for Liverpool, and the story is similar when looking at the other players on the list who are near to Salah.

Michael Owen scored 77 goals in 144 home games for the Reds, while Ian St John scored 78 goals in 209 appearances in front of the Kop.

Seven players have scored 100 goals for Liverpool at Anfield, all of them have played there at least 187 times.

Salah’s goal tally for the Reds at home may take two more seasons to reach, but his track record suggests he’ll do it. The Reds’ number 11 has scored once every 116 minutes at Anfield, meaning he’ll have to wait another 36 games to join the Anfield 100 club.

After his four-goal haul against Watford in March 2018, Salah's home record is mostly thanks to his hattrick against Leeds in the first match of last season.