As Liverpool prepares to lose three players, European clubs have made a fresh AFCON demand.

In a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the European Club Association (ECA) stated that teams may refuse to release African players for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane for the Cameroon tournament from early January to early February, but latest rumours suggest that the competition may be postponed indefinitely.

Concerns over the new omicron coronavirus type appear to have put the competition in jeopardy.

The ECA is especially concerned about ‘players’ well-being,’ since incidents continue to rise around the world.

When the scheme to create a European Super League was uncovered in April, Liverpool quit the ECA, but returned a few months later when the concept was shelved.

A letter from the ECA to the CAF, allegedly dated December 10th, stated: “With the January 2022 window and AFCON rapidly approaching, all stakeholders are once again dealing with a worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing imposition of new limitations by various government bodies.

“As you are aware, the pandemic and its implications raise three fundamental concerns for clubs when it comes to the release of players to national teams: first and foremost, the clubs’ responsibility to ensure that each and every player’s wellbeing is properly protected; second, that clubs are not forced to be without players for club competition matches; and third, that all players return to their clubs in a timely fashion following national duty, as per the applicable regulations.”

The letter went on to elaborate on those three “fundamental and legitimate concerns,” before concluding: “In light of this, the ECA Executive Board unanimously reaffirmed its position at its meeting on December 2, 2021, that the three principles mentioned above must be strictly adhered to, and that if they are not, players should not be released for national team duty.

“At the moment, these three principles are in danger of being disregarded in relation to the approaching January releases.”

Since early November, the ECA has been pressing for a change or postponement, while the CAF is said to be determined that AFCON will take place. “The summary has come to an end.”