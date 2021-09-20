As Liverpool prepare to make changes, James Milner claims that Virgil van Dijk is “mad.”

Even if the Liverpool defender gets “mad” at the rotation policy, James Milner feels Jurgen Klopp will need to safeguard “Superman” Virgil van Dijk this season.

After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-2 tie with Everton in October 2020, Van Dijk missed ten months of competitive action for the Reds.

The Dutch defender played the first four games of the season, but was replaced in the Champions League win against AC Milan on Wednesday night by Joe Gomez, who was making his first start since November.

Following the season-ending layoffs for Van Dijk, Gomez, and Joel Matip last season, Milner believes that rotation at centre-back will be required.

Van Dijk has been dubbed “Superman” in the Liverpool squad by Milner, and while the £75 million man may be “mad” at times when he is kept out, Milner believes it is in the team’s best interests to keep him fresh.

“We were unlucky with injuries and people having to play out of position in the positions we got into last year,” Milner added.

“I believe it is to assist with such matters. We all believe Virg is Superman, and 99 times out of 100, he is.

“But the injury he’s recovered from – and to look as brilliant as he has since he’s returned! He isn’t even 21 years old.

“What he’s accomplished since his return is extraordinary. It demonstrates his ability as a player and his mentality.

“However, no matter how enraged he is about being kept out of the team, he needs to be looked after as well.

“He’ll need to be looked after, and that’s what rotation is for. When you look at the club’s center-backs, they’re all excellent.

“When you see them in training, you can’t believe your eyes. It’s a fantastic group of players, and the way we practice and collaborate ensures that everyone knows what they’re doing, works hard, and understands what’s expected of them.

