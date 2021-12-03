As Liverpool prepare for the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp has already identified his next Diogo Jota.

Everyone is familiar with Jurgen Klopp’s brand of play.

The German is known for his aggressive, offensive, and emotional style of play, which he instilled in his players at Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Mainz.

One of the many advantages of having such a precisely defined identity is that it makes it easier to find players who are appropriate for a refined and established style of play.

Klopp’s transfer operations have been impressive throughout his career, particularly at Anfield, given the quantity of world-class players in his current roster.

The 54-year-old knows what he wants from his club, which allows him to spot individuals like Diogo Jota who appear to be formed to represent him.

Klopp identified Jota as a player he had loved for a long time before deciding to chase him ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday encounter with Wolves at Molineux.

“Diogo is a fantastic package. Smart, well-organized, and well-structured personality “he stated “His career, I recall thinking when I first saw him that he’d be a good fit for me. Intense in every situation, and technically excellent. Exceptional quality.” The Portuguese striker isn’t the first player Klopp has seen as a good fit for his style of play, with Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen catching his eye before their high-profile moves to the Premier League.

Klopp was also familiar with Sadio Mane prior to bringing him to Merseyside, having previously met the Senegalese forward while in charge of BVB. Klopp also recognized Joel Matip, who was one of Liverpool’s earliest purchases, during his time in the Bundesliga.

The Reds boss stated when the Cameroonian signed on a free transfer: “He is a world-class centre-back who is still young but has a lot of experience. That doesn’t happen very often. To be honest, when I took a vacation and considered my next club, I should have considered Joel if there was a need.” Even if they are wearing different colors, Klopp recognizes his players when he sees them on the field. “Summary concludes,” with a likely squad makeover in the works for the summer.