As Liverpool meet their recruitment match, more Timo Werner claims emerge.

On Saturday, September 25, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

This Saturday, Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to London to face Brentford, and there are many similarities between the two sides off the field.

The Bees are owned by Matthew Benham, who also owns Danish club FC Midtjylland, and have used analytics in their decision-making process since his purchase in 2012.

Brentford has defied conventional wisdom as they have risen through the English football pyramid from League One since Benham took management.

Much of Liverpool and Brentford’s recent success can be attributed to advanced data analytics paired with traditional scouting methods.

The Washington Newsday examined the Reds’ Thursday training practice ahead of their encounter against Brentford this weekend.

There were at least four promising signals leading into the weekend showdown, including one guy establishing himself as a potential new forward for the team with an incredible thriller – and it wasn’t a name you’d think.

During the session, there was also one unexpected face.

According to information provided as part of a lawsuit in Germany, Chelsea forward Timo Werner had an early offer to join Liverpool but turned it down.

According to Der Spiegel, the German international was heavily connected with the Reds in 2020, but data emerging from a legal battle between two agents now indicate the club sought him in 2019.

The case’s documents also reveal the alleged cash offer made by the Reds in an attempt to entice the German international to Anfield — and why he turned it down.

