As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks for his first transfer, Joel Matip fumes.

With a thrashing of Porto, Liverpool went another step closer to the Champions League knockout rounds.

As the Reds strolled to a 5-1 win in Portugal on Tuesday, Mohamed Salah and replacement Roberto Firmino both scored twice, with Sadio Mane also finding the net.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, and they lead Group B by two points over Atletico Madrid.

During the 90 minutes at the Estadio do Dragao, though, there was enough that went unreported or beneath the radar…

After a “shameful debacle” against Liverpool, Porto makes a claim for their junior team.

Joel Matip has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, and he was brilliant once again against Porto.

Indeed, Virgil van Dijk’s centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk applauded a particularly excellent display of defending against striker Mehdi Taremi.

When winger Luis Diaz collided with Matip in the second half, the Cameroonian was enraged and demanded a penalty.

Diaz had barely landed when the Liverpool defender was pleading with him to get up as soon as possible. Joel, you should never change.

Liverpool fans were ecstatic to be attending their first European away game in almost 18 months.

As Klopp’s side cruised to an easy victory, the travelling Reds went through the entire songbook from high in the east stand.

After Taremi scored for the home side, the Porto PA began playing Kungs’ “This Girl” – better known as the Gini Wijnaldum song – which was all the justification Liverpool fans needed to erupt into a chant honoring the departed Dutchman.

It didn’t hurt that Wijnaldum was assisting Paris Saint-Germain in their victory over Manchester City at the time.

It’s fair to say Porto had a string of bad luck leading up to and during the start of the game.

It was terrible enough when Otavio, a vital midfielder, was taken off after only 15 minutes. The fact that 91-year-old centre-back Pepe (who is actually 38 years old) was ruled out during the warm-up was another major setback that forced them to rethink their pre-match strategy.

And on the touchline, the defender was a subdued figure, bemasked and with his head in his hands, which Liverpool took advantage of.