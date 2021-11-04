As Liverpool make a mockery of their Champions League claim, Luis Suarez leaves little doubt.

This was dubbed the “Group of Death” in the Champions League.

And it may still be for AC Milan, Porto, and Atletico Madrid. But not in Liverpool’s case.

Group B appears to be only dangerous for Jurgen Klopp’s opponents, with maximum points and qualification at the earliest possible stage.

His team has advanced to the final 16 of Europe’s biggest competition for the fifth consecutive season, this time with four straight victories.

For the time being, it’s goodbye and good riddance to an Atletico Madrid side that has become the Kop’s No. 1 public adversary.

At the end of Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid, what transpired between Suarez and Jordan Henderson?

‘He showed intensity and desire in the first half’ – Liverpool 2-0 Players from Atletico Madrid are ranked. ‘Despite Sadio Mane’s reaction, Liverpool fans had the last laugh at Diego Simeone.’ After a titanic struggle at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid last month, Diego Simeone’s men failed to put up a fight against a Liverpool side that was simply not amused by their antics.

The Reds refused to stoop to their opponents’ level, avoiding the pitfalls and bear traps set up by a manager who has little regard for an idealized conception of ‘the beautiful game.’

The Reds are in their fifth straight season at this level, and their immense experience is now evident.

This wise group has been together for far too long to fall prey to the evil arts that are so common in this competition.

For this game, Klopp made five changes, with Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, and Fabinho all returning, and Kostas Tsimikas taking Andy Robertson’s position on the left wing.

After replacing Naby Keita after less than 20 minutes against Brighton on Saturday, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain kept his place, with Klopp clearly anxious to rest and rotate ahead of a game against West Ham on Sunday that is growing in importance by the day.

Within 15 minutes, Liverpool had taken the lead when Atletico Madrid naively allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to pick a cross that Jota headed in inside the six-yard box.

