As Liverpool ‘lead’ Denis Zakaria battle, Erling Haaland claims transfer ‘favour’.

Liverpool are presently four points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the rankings as the festive fixture slate begins.

Liverpool are back in action tonight against Newcastle United, and their recruiting team may have certain targets in mind for the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Erling Haaland is a forward for Borussia Dortmund.

Sport is a Spanish magazine.

Barcelona is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with superagent Mino Raiola in order to strengthen their chances of signing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

Last week, Haaland’s agent, Raiola, identified City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich as possible destinations for the striker.

In the past year, Liverpool has been linked with a move for the forward, but Raiola has not listed them as a prospective destination for his client, and Jurgen Klopp has previously dismissed such rumors.

Barca president Joan Laporta has formed a tight relationship with Raiola, according to Sport, and his ‘primary emphasis’ is on getting the striker to the Nou Camp in the summer.

Barca could also make a move for Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui, who is another of Raiola’s clients, as part of the deal, according to the source.

Denis Zakaria is a midfielder for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Gazzetta Dello Sport is an Italian sports journal.

Liverpool has pushed ahead of the rivals in the fight for Zakaria, according to the report.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Switzerland international has become a familiar figure on the rumour mill in recent weeks.

And now, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Liverpool has beaten Arsenal to the 25-year-signature. old’s

According to the source, Zakaria is available for a bargain £6 million since Monchengladbach is keen to get a transfer fee for him. “The summary has come to an end.”