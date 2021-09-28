As Liverpool keep eyes on defender Ben Davies, Jurgen Klopp told him the following concerning his loan transfer.

Ben Davies has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told him before he joined on loan from Liverpool to Sheffield United this summer.

After failing to make a single game for the Reds since his February arrival, the centre-back joined the Blades in August.

As the Reds dealt with a defensive injury problem, the 26-year-old centre-back arrived alongside on-loan Ozan Kabak, but he only saw action eight times as an unused substitute.

Davies was pushed further down the pecking order by the return to fitness of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, as well as the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

And, despite admitting that his immediate goal is to restore his form, the defender has not given up hope of forcing his way into Klopp’s thoughts at Anfield.

When asked what Klopp told him when he left Liverpool, he told Yorkshire Live: “He (Klopp) just said to enjoy it and wished me good luck for the season.”

“I returned the same sentiment. I keep in touch with two or three Liverpool lads who become involved with the loans and come to observe. One is scheduled to visit next week.

“The first month of being here was all about regaining my body’s resiliency.

“I went from spending a lot of time playing and little time practicing to spending a lot of time training and little time playing. Because the transition has been challenging for my body, the first month has been focused on game time, recovery, and resuming my normal routine.

“Looking ahead, I want to stay in the team, help the team, play as many minutes as possible, and pick up as many wins as we can, and maybe if I do that and help the team, we can have a great year and bring Sheffield United back to where they belong.”

While Davies confesses that his ideal move to Liverpool hasn’t gone as planned, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the club.

“The situation at Liverpool currently in terms of defenders is a lot different from when I first came here,” he remarked.

