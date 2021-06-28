As Liverpool evaluate midfield transfer possibilities, John McGinn’s price has been determined.

Recruiting a midfielder may not be a top priority for Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t looking into ways for Jurgen Klopp’s engine room to improve.

A slew of names have been connected with the Reds, from Youri Tielemans to Yves Bissouma. Some, like Germany international Florian Neuhaus, have been constantly watched, though Liverpool’s interest has waned after his £34.25 million release clause expired at the end of last month.

John McGinn, the talisman of Aston Villa, can now be added to the list.

McGinn is not a player the Reds are trying to sign this summer, according to the Athletic, although Jurgen Klopp has previously been “impressed” by the Scotland international.

According to their claim, “bidding would have to start at £45 million to £50 million” for Villa to consider his departing.

It will be interesting to watch if the Reds make a midfield recruitment effort in the coming weeks.

Would McGinn, on the other hand, be a good fit for the team?

Wijnaldum was a constant presence in Liverpool’s lineup last season, and the Reds may be looking to replace him with someone just as dependable after an injury-plagued 2020/2021 campaign.

McGinn is a hard worker who rarely gets hurt. Only Wijnaldum in the Liverpool midfield, with 38 appearances, has played more Premier League games than the midfielder.

Liverpool’s midfield is known for its energy and ability to recover the ball, so it’s simple to see how McGinn could fit in.

Last season, the Scotsman lit up Dean Smith’s midfield with his all-action style of play, with his high pressing and ball-winning talents.

McGinn possesses the key qualities of a Klopp player. He is determined, tackles, creates chances, runs with the ball and provides a real goal threat as shown by his three strikes and six assists last season – more than any Liverpool midfielder.

As a proven Premier League player with experience playing at the top-flight, McGinn would not need time to adjust to the pace of English football.

The Scotland international has been on duty at Euro 2020 with captain and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

McGinn’s familiarity with Robertson and their experience playing together could see the. Summary ends.